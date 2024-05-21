Juventus transfer target Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly snubbed an approach from Chelsea as he prefers to remain in Italy.

The 22-year-old has been one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign, as he became a stalwart at the back for Bologna. He played an integral role in the club’s sensational campaign which culminated in a Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri have identified the Italian as their primary target to bolster their backline several months ago. And if they weren’t already convinced by his prowess, he surely erased all doubts with a majestic performance last night against Paolo Montero’s men.

Calafiori scored his first two goals in Serie A while proving to be a resolute presence at the back. In fact, Juventus only managed to pull off a memorable comeback from 0-3 to 3-3 following his exit.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, the Roman defender has already rejected offers from Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen.

The young centre-back would like to remain on Italian soil, whether with Bologna or another club. This is a major boost for the Bianconeri who are keen to sign the player.

The source adds that Juventus have already made initial contact with the Emilians who are requesting at least 25 million euros to part ways with the Italian. However, the source believes the price is destined to increase.

The Turin-based giants will try to insert players in exchange to reduce the cost of the operation.

On another note, Pedullà believes Juventus have already offered Calafiori yearly wages of 1.8 million euros plus bonuses, but will have to improve their proposal to convince the player and his agent.

The Bologna star started his career at Roma and then spent the previous campaign on Basel before joining the Rossoblu last summer. Thiago Motta transformed him from a left-back to a ball-playing central defender.