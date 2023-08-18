Juventus’ aspirations of including Domenico Berardi in their lineup have received a significant uplift, as Sassuolo has pinpointed a successor for the forward.

Berardi’s consistent top-notch performances for the Black and Greens have firmly established him as one of Serie A’s premier attackers over the years.

His standout contributions were pivotal to Italy’s victory in Euro 2020, solidifying his status as one of the league’s most underappreciated talents.

Juve’s determination to bolster their options has led them to actively pursue Berardi this summer, demonstrating unwavering efforts to secure his services.

The Bianconeri’s pursuit has now garnered momentum with a recent report from Calciomercato, disclosing that Sassuolo has earmarked Riccardo Orsolini from Bologna as the designated replacement for Berardi.

Sassuolo appears open to the prospect of parting ways with their seasoned player, exhibiting a willingness to bring in Orsolini from Bologna as a suitable replacement, thereby advancing their squad-building plans.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been a fine player in Serie A and his experience over the years will make him a good addition to our squad.

We just need to find the money and pay Sassuolo what they want for the veteran, but where does he fit in at the club?

With a 3-5-2 formation, Max Allegri will struggle to get the best from the Euro 2020 winner and we probably need to change our system now.