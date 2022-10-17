Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Nicolo Zaniolo as AS Roma is now doubting if they should hand a new contract to the attacker.

Zaniolo has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for a long time and they even considered him the ideal replacement for Paulo Dybala last summer.

However, Roma kept hold of the Azzurri star despite knowing his deal expires in 2024.

They have been relaxed about offering him a new contract so far and it could backfire on them.

The attacker led them to victory in the Europa Conference League last season, but he is not as electrifying in this campaign.

Because of this, a report on Calciomercato reveals the Giallorossi now has doubts about keeping him.

They have been mulling over handing him a new deal worth 4m euros per season, but they could change their minds.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of Italy’s exciting young talents and he is a player who can do a job for us.

However, he will struggle to play in the current team if he makes the move to Turin. This is because Max Allegri is not so keen on working with overly technical players.

The gaffer prefers experienced individuals who are direct and focused on the most important things on the pitch.