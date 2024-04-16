Juventus has received a boost in their pursuit of Thiago Motta as Bologna begins to prepare for a future without him.

Motta has excelled during his tenure at Bologna, attracting interest from top clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, and Liverpool.

While Bologna is eager for him to remain, reports suggest that his stay may hinge on their qualification for the Champions League this season.

Despite Bologna’s desire to retain him, Juventus remains intent on securing Motta as the successor to Max Allegri at the end of the season.

With Allegri expected to depart, and Motta yet to extend his contract with Bologna, a move to Juventus seems plausible.

In anticipation of Motta’s potential departure, Bologna has already identified at least two managers to replace him.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Raffaele Palladino of Monza and Paolo Vanoli of Venezia are among the candidates considered to continue the positive trajectory established by Motta.

Bologna remains confident that either Palladino or Vanoli can build upon the foundation laid by Motta should he depart for Juventus or another club.

Juve FC Says

Motta has been brilliant in this campaign and can help us to become the leading side in Serie A again.