Boost for Juventus as Serie A outfit ready to listen to offers for target

Nicolò Rovella is one of the most sought after players in Italy at the moment despite being just 18.

The Genoa teenager has broken into the club’s first team in this campaign, and his fine performances for them have attracted the attention of several top teams.

He is also inside the final few months of his current deal with the club and that has made him even more attractive.

Juventus has been attracted to the idea of signing him and the Bianconeri are reportedly making plans already.

Juve has turned their attention towards signing younger players in the last transfer window and that makes Rovella the ideal profile for them to land.

Calciomercato claims that Genoa is concerned about losing him for nothing at the end of this season and they have decided to prepare themselves for every possibility and that includes selling him in the January transfer window.

The report adds that it will make sense for Juventus, who are also exploring the option of landing him through an exchange deal.

Juventus has Marko Pjaca, Luca Pellegrini, and Mattia Perin all on loan at Genoa and the report claims that they will be happy to use one of them in an exchange deal to land Rovella.