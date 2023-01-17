Boost for Juventus as Spezia rejects an offer for their target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jakob Kiwior after a report reveals Spezia has just turned down an offer for the Poland international.

The Bianconeri has several full-backs on their shopping list and Kiwior is one of their top targets, but they might struggle to sign him this month.

This means the ideal situation would be to add him to Max Allegri’s squad in the summer, but the 22-year-old has other suitors who might buy him now.

A report on Football Italia reveals Borussia Dortmund is one club competing for his signature and the Germans made an offer for him recently.

It reveals BVB offered 22m euros for Kiwior, but it was turned down by Spezia in a huge boost to Juve, so the Bianconeri are still in the race.

Juve FC Says

Kiwior could leave Spezia this month, so if he is one of our serious targets, we must make an approach now before it is too late.

BVB has proposed a good fee and the Germans could improve on their offer to get the deal sorted, so we must act to hijack the transfer.

However, if we have another target better than the Pole on our shopping list, then we can allow him to move to the Bundesliga.