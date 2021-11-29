Boost for Juventus as target no closer to signing a new deal

Paul Pogba is no closer to signing a new deal with Manchester United, with Juventus believed to be keen on his potential free transfer next summer.

The midfielder is said to be keen to stay at Old Trafford, but only if a satisfactory offer is received for him to stay, something that is not on the cards at present.

Pogba left Manchester to join the Old Lady back in 2012, before becoming a world class talent. He then returned to England for a world record fee in 2016 but has failed to enjoy the success that was expected.

Without a single Premier League title, he now looks set to leave the Red Devils on another free transfer with just six months remaining on his current terms.

Juventus are once again believed to be at the forefront of the chasing pack, hoping they can once more lure the creative talent to Turin, and while The Athletic (via TuttoJuve) claims that he would prefer to stay with United, his exit still remains the most likely scenario.

Pogba would be exactly what our midfield needs. A superstar, a leader, a difference-maker. We know exactly how to get the best out of him, and will appreciate the work that he does on the field, something that he must miss since returning to the UK.

Patrick