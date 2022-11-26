Juventus has put Alex Grimaldo on their shopping list ahead of the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri are considering replacing Alex Sandro in their squad and feel the Spaniard is a good target.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and Sandro seems to be entering the twilight of his career, so they want to replace him.

Grimaldo is an accomplished left-back in Europe and Juve considers him one player who can improve their squad.

The Bianconeri are now looking to close out the deal sooner than later, but Benfica also wants to keep him.

The Portuguese side has offered him a new deal and remains hopeful he will sign it and stay.

However, to boost Juve’s chance of landing him for free in the summer, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he has not responded.

It claims the defender is not so keen on remaining in Portugal, raising Juve’s chances of making him one of their men.

Juve FC Says

Grimaldo is accomplished in European football and will likely do a good job for us if he moves to Turin.

The left-back spot is an important part of the team and needs an experienced player to ensure it produces the right results.