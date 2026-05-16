Juventus have reportedly been handed a boost in its pursuit of Bernardo Silva, who is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season as a free agent.

The midfielder has already confirmed his decision to depart Manchester City, which has sparked widespread speculation about his next destination. Early suggestions indicated a possible return to his boyhood club, Benfica, with many believing he could be tempted to head back to Portugal.

However, Juventus have maintained a strong interest in securing his signature, and developments now appear to have improved their position in the race.

Juventus boosted in Silva pursuit

According to Il Bianconero, Silva has rejected the opportunity to rejoin Benfica this summer, with the midfielder believing that the timing is not yet right for a return home.

Instead, he is said to feel he still has ambitions to compete at the highest level in European football, preferring a move to another elite club before eventually considering a return to Portugal later in his career.

This development is viewed as a positive sign for Juventus, who have already held discussions with his representatives and is expected to intensify its efforts to reach an agreement.

Transfer race expected to intensify

Silva’s availability on a free transfer makes him one of the most sought-after midfielders on the market, and Juventus are likely to face competition from other top European clubs.

The player’s preference to remain at a high competitive level could play a key role in shaping his decision, particularly as he evaluates sporting projects rather than emotional return options at this stage of his career.

For Juventus, the opportunity to sign an experienced and technically gifted midfielder without a transfer fee represents a significant market opportunity, and the club are expected to move quickly to avoid being beaten to his signature.

As negotiations develop, the coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether Juventus can capitalise on Silva’s situation and secure one of the most high-profile free transfers of the summer.