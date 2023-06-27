Boost for Juventus as their target tells his club he wants to leave

Juventus has been handed a transfer boost as a report claims their transfer target, Pau Torres, has asked to be sold this summer.

The Bianconeri have chased the signature of the Spaniard in the last few months and continue to look to add him to their squad.

Torres has been loyal to Villarreal for most of his career as he developed at the Spanish club.

However, the defender is now looking to change homes, which comes as a major boost to the Bianconeri.

Juve needs new defenders and Tuttojuve claims Torres has informed Villarreal that he wants a change of scenery.

The Spanish side will now listen to offers for his signature, with Bianconeri fans hoping he chooses to join their club, even though he has other suitors.

Juve FC Says

Torres is one of the finest defenders in Europe now and could be the best replacement for Leonardo Bonucci.

The next campaign will certainly be Bonucci’s last at the club unless his fitness record improves significantly and Torres could be the ideal long-term replacement for the Azzurri star.

However, we must be prepared to pay a lot of money to sign him because he will not come cheap and Villarreal has several suitors who can meet their asking price.