While Juventus are reportedly looking to add a new right-back to the squad this January, the club will surely address the opposite flank come summer, especially with Alex Sandro supposedly leaving Turin at the end of the season. The Bianconeri are monitoring several options for the left-back role, but Alex Grimaldo appears to be the preferred transfer target.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, the 27-year-old has rejected Benfica’s desperate attempts to put his signature on a new contract.

The Spaniard is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but has been plying his trade in Lisbon since 2016. However, his expiring contract should spell the end of his time in the Portuguese capital.

Nonetheless, Juventus won’t have an open path when it comes to landing their transfer target. In fact, the source claims that the Bianconeri will find competition at home and abroad, with Inter and Borussia Dortmund both interested in the Spaniard’s services.

The report adds that Grimaldo would command a salary of 4 million euros per season, which would be within the Old Lady’s current parameters, especially if the club manages to sign the fullback on a free transfer.

This season, the left-back has contributed with a goal and three assists in his 12 league appearances. He also has two goals and and as many assists to his name in six Champions League outings.