Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Teun Koopmeiners, with a report revealing that they are the only club in the running to secure his signature.

Koopmeiners has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons, and he shone for Atalanta both domestically and on the continent last season.

After winning the Europa League, La Dea is preparing for another season in the Champions League.

Several clubs were interested in signing Koopmeiners at the end of last season, but he has given Juve his word that he wants to join them.

The Bianconeri are looking to raise funds to sign him, and Atalanta might struggle to get the 60 million euros they have asked for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims no other club is challenging Juventus for his signature in this transfer window.

The report states that the Bianconeri are alone in the race and are preparing an offer worth around 45 million euros for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best midfielders in European football, and it is great that we are alone in the race for his signature.

This will force Atalanta to accept a lower fee than what they had initially planned to take for his signature, and our 45 million euros bid could be enough to sign him.