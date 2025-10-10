Juventus has maintained a long-standing interest in Sandro Tonali, despite the midfielder currently being content with his career in the Premier League, where he represents Newcastle United. The Italian international was on Juventus’ radar when he left AC Milan to join the English club, yet the Bianconeri were unable to compete financially with the offer presented by Newcastle. Since making the move, Tonali has continued to progress, establishing himself as an integral figure for both his club and the Italy national team.

Tonali’s Development in England

Since he arrived in the Premier League, Tonali has adapted well to the demands of English football, demonstrating composure, vision, and tactical intelligence. His performances have strengthened his reputation as one of Italy’s finest midfielders of his generation. Newcastle United has provided him with strong institutional support, ensuring that he feels valued and settled. This sense of stability has allowed Tonali to thrive, both on and off the pitch, and he appears in no rush to leave the English club.

Financially, the Premier League offers Tonali a significant advantage, as he continues to earn a lucrative salary while competing at one of the highest levels of European football. Newcastle’s backing has made his life in England smooth and fulfilling, diminishing any immediate motivation to seek a return to Serie A. Nevertheless, there is a growing belief among observers that Tonali’s career may eventually lead him back to Italy. It is unlikely, given his roots and connection to Italian football, that he will conclude his playing days abroad.

The Possibility of a Serie A Return

Despite his current satisfaction in England, Tonali has not ruled out a future move back to Serie A. His remarks suggest that he retains a deep affection for Italian football and recognises its significance in his career journey. Speaking to Tuttojuve, the midfielder stated: “You never know. I’ve found my balance at Newcastle now, but Serie A remains a wonderful league. It’s my home.”

His words reflect both contentment and nostalgia, indicating that while he is fully focused on his Premier League duties, the door remains open for a return to Italy. Juventus, who have consistently admired his qualities and style of play, may once again explore the possibility of signing him should circumstances allow.