Boost for Juventus as two big clubs drop out of race for Thuram

Juventus has been handed a significant boost in their bid to win the race for Marcus Thuram at the end of this season.

Max Allegri’s side considers the Frenchman as a player that can help them with the goals they need.

Thuram is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and will be one of the most coveted free agents at the end of the season.

Several European sides have an interest in his signature, which made it hard for Juve to win, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb has now handed the black and whites a boost in their bid to win the race.

It claims Chelsea and Bayern Munich are no longer in the running, leaving Inter Milan as the only serious competition Juve faces in their bid to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is an attacker with different characteristics to our current options and could make us unpredictable if he moves to Turin.

However, Inter also needs firepower and will do all they can to ensure they win the race for the Frenchman’s signature ahead of us.

We are the bigger of both clubs and if we qualify for the Champions League, he will likely choose to join us.