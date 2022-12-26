Juventus has been handed a boost in their pursuit of a couple of Real Madrid players as the Spanish club prepares to bid farewell to them.

Juve loves to shop for free agents and has been searching for prospective ones around the continent this season.

One man they have their eyes on is Marco Asensio, who seems to be on his way out of Real Madrid, having failed to agree to a deal with the Spanish side.

Juve is hopeful they can win the race for his signature, and they are watching to see if he will extend his deal or enter pre-contract talks from next month.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the attacker is heading for an exit from the Madrid club, and he is not alone.

Juve’s other transfer target at the club, Dani Ceballos, is also set to leave as a free agent, with his contract not in line to be renewed by Los Blancos.

Juve FC Says

Asensio and Ceballos are two top talents who have won the highest prizes in European football and have been on the books of Madrid for a long time.

Both are still not in their 30s and could offer us as much as five years of quality performances if we add them to our squad next summer.