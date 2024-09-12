Juventus has received a fitness boost ahead of their weekend match against Empoli.

The international break provided some of their players an opportunity to rest, and two key stars have recovered during this time.

In their season opener against Como, Timothy Weah and Khephren Thuram were unable to complete the game due to knocks. Juventus gave them time to recover, and the international break allowed them to regain full fitness.

According to Il Bianconero, both players have now fully recovered and returned to full training with the squad.

Thiago Motta can consider including them in the starting XI for the Empoli fixture or keep them available for the following match. This comes as a timely boost for Juventus, who face a congested fixture list with the Champions League about to begin.

Juve FC Says

Thuram and Weah did well in the game against Como, and it is great to have them back on the team.

Hopefully, they will play in the Empoli match and help us win the fixture comfortably.

However, other players in the group must also prepare to make important contributions to our winning the match.