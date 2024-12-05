Juventus boss Thiago Motta has regained the services of Dusan Vlahovic and Vasilije Adzic who resumed training along with the rest of the team.

The Bianconeri squad has been pared down to the bone, with nine first-team players out with various injuries. This includes Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer who might not return until next season after suffering devastating ACL tears. Therefore, Motta was forced to resort to the youth sector, calling up five new youngsters for last weekend’s trip to Lecce.

Nevertheless, the situation is finally beginning to ease for the Italian Brazilian manager, as two of his players returned to full training on Wednesday.

According to IlBianconero, Vlahovic and Adzic were both spotted training at Continassa with the group, suggesting and imminent return to the matchday squad. The two Balkan players should join the matchday squad for Saturday’s Serie A clash against Bologna at the Allianz Stadium.

Before sustaining an injury while on international duty, Vlahovic hadn’t missed a match for Juventus this season. After all, he had been the solitary available striker at Motta’s disposal, with Arkadiusz Milik dealing with a keen problem since June.

But with the Serbian out of action, the manager was forced to come up with improvised solutions, using Weston McKennie and then Timothy Weah as centre-forwards.

Despite all the criticism directed towards Vlahovic this season, his absence has been certainly felt, with Juventus scoring a single goal in their last three outings. Therefore, Motta could be tempted to thrust the 24-year-old straight back to the starting lineup, at least if his physical condition permits it.

As for Adzic, he hasn’t been able to catch a break since the start of the season. He has already sustained three injuries, derailing the momentum he built in his impressive pre-season. Nevertheless, Juventus remain high on the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.