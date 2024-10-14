After being hit by recurring injury blows, Juventus have finally received positive news from the infirmary, as Vasilije Adzic has returned to train alongside his teammates.

The 18-year-old completed a move from Podgorica to the Bianconeri in the summer. And after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season, he earned a permanent spot with the first team despite his tender age.

However, the Montenegrin has been dealt with a couple of muscular injuries in the early weeks of the campaign that have prevented him from making his Serie A debut.

Nevertheless, the official Juventus website confirmed that Adzic has returned to group training on Monday.

This is a timely boost for the Bianconeri who are missing several key players, especially in the middle of the park.

Teun Koopmeiners will likely skip the next couple of fixtures due to a fractured rib. And while Weston McKennie was identified as a potential replacement for the Dutchman in the attacking-midfield slot, he returned prematurely from international duty while carrying a knock.

The 26-year-old will undergo the necessary medical tests on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury, reveals IlBianconero.

So luckily for Motta, Adzic’s return will provide him with some much-needed options in a depleted midfield.

Moreover, the source reveals that Timothy Weah could return to group training in the coming days as he looks to earn a call-up for Saturday’s encounter against Lazio.

If he manages to recover in time, the winger would thus replace the injured Nico Gonzalez and the suspended Francisco Conceicao.