Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso underwent clinical tests at J|Medical Centre on Monday which eased the fears regarding his condition.

The falling Serie A giants suffered their second straight beatdown in a row on Sunday as Nicolo Fagioli led his new Fiorentina teammates towards a comfortable 3-0 victory over Thiago Motta and his sorry band of players.

To make matters even worse for the Bianconeri, Cambiaso had to leave the pitch following his second-half introduction with what appeared to be a twisted ankle. The 25-year-old wasn’t even capable of leaving the pitch on his own, but was rather assisted by members of the medical staff.

This scene prompted concerns amongst Juventus supporters, especially since the player already had his fair share of ankle problems in recent months.

So shortly following the team’s inglorious return trip to Turin, Cambiaso reported to the club’s medical facility to undergo the necessary tests.

According to IlBianconero, the results dispelled all fears of a lengthy stop. On the contrary, the versatile full-back could be back in action this week.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Therefore, the source reveals that Cambiaso hasn’t relinquished his place with the Italian national team. Instead, he joined his international teammates at Inter’s training facility in Appiano Gentile where the Azzurri are holding camp.

The player’s condition will be closely monitored by Luciano Spalletti’s technical and medical staffs before making a decision on his availability. Cambiaso is considered a regular starter for Italy, usually operating on the right flank instead of his original left-back spot.

The Azzurri are now preparing for their double-header against Germany in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final. They are set to host the first leg at San Siro on Thursday night before travelling to Dortmund for the decisive second fixture on Sunday which will be held at Signal Iduna Park.