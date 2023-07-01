Boost for Juventus over Inter Milan in the race for Frattesi

Juventus has received a significant advantage in the pursuit of Davide Frattesi, as Inter Milan has encountered complications that may jeopardise their efforts to secure his signature.

Over the past two days, Inter appeared to be leading the race to acquire the Italian midfielder, considering him as a suitable replacement for the departing Marcelo Brozovic.

Brozovic had already agreed to join Al-Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Saudi Arabian club offering a substantial sum of 23 million euros for his services.

However, a report from Football Italia suggests that the situation has now hit a standstill. The Middle Eastern club suddenly revised their offer, reducing it to 13 million euros, with an additional 2 million euros in potential add-ons.

This altered offer holds significant implications since Inter had intended to utilise a portion of the funds generated from Brozovic’s sale to facilitate the move for Frattesi.

Juve FC Says

This new development breathes life into our plans for Frattesi, which is probably a sign that we should try to close the deal now.

However, buying Frattesi will require a lot of money and we probably also do not have the funds for such a significant outlay.

If we see him as a key part of our project, we must move fast before Inter resolves this issue.