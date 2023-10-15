After the international break, Milan will host Juventus next Sunday at the San Siro Stadium in a major Serie A showdown.

The Rossoneri currently sit on top of the table ahead of their crosstown rivals Inter, while the Bianconeri are third, four points adrift from the summit.

In Milan’s most recent fixture against Genoa, Stefano Pioli received two major blows. Theo Hernandez collected his fifth yellow card in an almost record time, while Mike Maignan earned his marching orders due to a vicious flying knee to Caleb Ekuban’s neck.

The two French internationals will thus miss the clash through suspension. Nevertheless, their are good news in store for the Diavolo on the injury front.

According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, four Milan players should make their return to action in next weekend’s battle against Juventus.

Summer signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek will able to resume action following his impressive start to life in Italian football.

Midfield stalwart Rade Krunic could also overcome his injury and regain his starting berth at the center of Pioli’s 4-3-3 formation.

The source also expects Pierre Kalulu to be at the manager’s disposal next week. The Frenchman can feature either as a centre-back or right-back.

Finally, Pioli will also be able to count on Noah Okafor. The Switzerland star returned early from international duty after sustaining a blow to the head.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old forward has been training regularly at Milanello in recent days. Thus, he will be in the matchday squad next weekend.