Boost for Super League supporters as a MEP endorses their efforts

The supporters of the European Super League have been handed a boost after one European Parliament member endorsed the renewed idea.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are the remaining clubs who support the idea and have vowed to see it succeed.

These clubs have employed a company to oversee their success and the A22 seems to be progressing.

Their CEO Bernd Reichart has been spearheading an effort to boost its acceptance and Il Bianconero reveals he met with Toine Manders, a Dutch MEP, who endorsed the idea.

After the meeting, the parliamentarian said via the report:

“I’m against a closed championship for the rich, but I’m rooting for an open European championship: great meeting with Bernd Reichart.

“EU clubs have to play in their national competitions during the weekends; in the midweek rounds in the European league. Let’s save European football and build the identity of the European Union!”

Juve FC Says

The Super League idea is one that might struggle to succeed because fans turned against it last year.

The protagonists have so much work to do to convince them to get on board now.

The idea might succeed eventually, but it will likely not be soon and it might take some failings from UEFA for fans to back a new competition.