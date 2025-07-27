PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Igor Tudor head coach of Juventus during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus have received delightful news from the infirmary, as Juan Cabal is reportedly ready and raring to go.

The Bianconeri beat off competition from Inter and others to land the Colombian last summer, striking an agreement with Hellas Verona worth €11 million plus €2 million in bonuses.

Sadly for the 24-year-old, he was only able to make nine appearances under Thiago Motta before suffering a horrific ACL injury while on international duty in November.

Juan Cabal edging closer to recovery

Cabal’s devastating incident occurred just over a month following Gleison Bremer’s similar injury. Hence, both defenders ended up spending the vast majority of the 2024/25 campaign on the sidelines.

But as reported in recent weeks, the Brazilian centre-back is on the cusp of making his greatly anticipated return to the pitch, while his Colombian teammate isn’t too far behind.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

According to La Stampa (via TuttoJuve), Cabal has already rejoined his Juventus teammate in group training on the first days of pre-season.

While this doesn’t mean that his return to the pitch is now imminent, as he still has to regain his optimal condition, it is certainly a significant development, signalling that the player has clinically recovered.

Why Tudor should be happy with Cabal’s return

Cabal’s return would be a major boost for Igor Tudor, as he’s capable of occupying two roles in his 3-4-2-1 tactical system. The former Verona man can either play as left wingback, or a left centreback.

On the left flank, the Croatian boss is expected to rely on Andrea Cambiaso as his first-choice wingback, while Filip Kostic could end up lingering in Turin to add some depth to the squad.

As for the backline, Lloyd Kelly is the only left-footed centre-back in the squad, but he hasn’t entirely impressed since his arrival, so the club would be willing to offload him for the right price.