Borussia Dortmund is considering the possibility of signing Juventus midfielder, Weston McKennie.

The American has become a key player for the club under Max Allegri, but he could surprisingly still leave.

Juve has been looking to create a space in their midfield to accommodate PSG star Leandro Paredes.

Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo are the two players they wish to sell, but deals for them are not coming forth.

Rabiot has just scuppered a chance to move to Manchester United, while Valencia cannot pay enough of Arthur’s salary to take him on loan.

This could force Juve to sell another midfielder, and now a report on Football Italia claims it could be McKennie.

It says BVB wants to sign the former Schalke 04 man, and they have asked Juve for information on adding him to their squad.

The Bianconeri told them they would consider a transfer, but he will not come cheap.

Juve FC Says

It is sad that we would be forced to sell McKennie or Zakaria because Rabiot and Arthur cannot move.

McKennie is getting used to the system of Max Allegri, and this is probably the season we will enjoy his talents the most.

But now, we might be forced to lose him.