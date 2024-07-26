Karim Adeyemi could become a Juventus player by the end of this transfer window as the Bianconeri accelerate their pursuit of his signature.

The German attacker has been on Juve’s radar for some time and has continued to develop well at Borussia Dortmund.

He was a key player for Dortmund as they reached the final of the Champions League last season.

Thiago Motta is a big admirer of Adeyemi and wants to add him to his squad during this transfer window.

Juve is working on a deal, and recent reports indicate they are currently in discussions with his entourage.

A report from Tuttojuve confirms that Juventus has been in contact with Adeyemi’s father and has now been informed of the transfer fee.

The report claims that Borussia Dortmund wants 45 million euros for Adeyemi and is not willing to reduce that asking price.

Juve FC Says

Adeyemi is a fine attacker to add to our squad, and the German will certainly make us stronger, so we have to do our best to snap him up this summer.

He will also likely be excited about the prospect of playing under a manager like Thiago Motta.