Borussia Dortmund is edging closer to beating Juventus to left-back

Juventus has Ramy Bensebaini among their shortlist of targets to replace Alex Sandro at the end of this season, but they could miss out on his signature.

The defender is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and wants a new challenge at the end of this term.

Juve has not been happy with Sandro and considers the Algerian an ideal replacement for their current option.

However, the Bianconeri have not made a serious effort to complete the business and they could now miss out on his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Borussia Dortmund has identified him as one player that would improve their group and could complete the pre-contract agreement within weeks.

Juve FC Says

We have so many off-field problems and the club probably isn’t thinking about transfers, at least for now.

That is understandable, but we must dedicate some time to get deals done, especially free transfers. Otherwise, the best players would be off the market if we enter too late.

It is also possible that the club could hand Sandro a new deal by the end of the term, as he has shown signs of improvement in recent games.

Bensebaini would be a good squad member, but if he prefers to remain in Germany, we will struggle to pull off the transfer.