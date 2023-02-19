Youri Tielemans
Borussia Dortmund joins Juventus in race for Premier League midfielder

February 19, 2023 - 8:30 pm

Youri Tielemans remains an important transfer target for Juventus as the midfielder runs down his contract at Leicester City.

The Belgian has been one of the finest midfielders in Europe over the last few seasons and continues to deliver top performances for the Foxes.

Having turned down their contract offers so far, he is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Many clubs have been linked with a move for him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Borussia Dortmund is now considering adding the former AS Monaco man to their squad.

This means the Germans will compete with Juve for his signature and Bianconeri must be prepared to work hard to win the race.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has been a fine Premier League player and the midfielder could do a job for us if he moves to Turin.

However, we must be prepared to offer him a lucrative deal now that many other clubs are interested in his signature.

He would also consider our league position before making the move, which is why we must try to finish this season very well.

Other targets will also have that in mind and if the 15-point deduction is overturned, we will have a good chance of buying good players.

