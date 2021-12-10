Borussia Dortmund joins the race for Juventus’ target and could sign him in January

Juventus is interested in signing Karim Adeyemi, but they could miss out on his signature as more clubs join the race.

The RB Salzburg attacker is one of the standout youngsters in the Champions League this season.

After missing out on Erling Haaland from the same club, Juve wouldn’t want a repeat of that in this campaign.

The Bianconeri is now hoping it can see off competition and sign Adeyemi, but the German is also being coveted by top European clubs.

Calciomercato says Borussia Dortmund has joined the race for his signature and they are ramping up their interest.

They have identified him as the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland and could even move for him in January.

Juve FC Says

Salzburg will likely sell their star man, as they did with Haaland.

This means Juve has to raise money to compete for his signature next month, else we risk missing out on his signature.

Adeyemi isn’t the only striker the Bianconeri wants to sign, with Dusan Vlahovic also a target.

However, the latter is likely to cost more money, having already built an excellent reputation at a club like Fiorentina.