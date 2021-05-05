Borussia Dortmund rejects Juventus man because of his age

Wojciech Szczesny has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, but it has now been revealed that the Germans will not pursue a transfer for him.

The Pole has been Juve’s first-choice goalkeeper for much of his time in Turin since he joined them from Arsenal in 2017.

He continues to deliver fine performances, but he is a part of the team that has underperformed in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have had a poor campaign in the league and they have still not secured Champions League football for next season.

Some of their players will leave and although Szczesny didn’t appear to be one player that they wanted to sell, he has still been linked with a move away.

Borussia Dortmund wants a new and a more reliable goalkeeper between their sticks, but Calciomercato says a move for Szczesny is now out of the equation.

This is because he is already over 30 and he commands a huge salary of around 6m euros per season at Juventus.

The Germans have now turned their attention towards signing another of their goalkeeper targets.

Juve has been linked with a move for AC Milan’s Gigi Donnarumma and selling Szczesny would make it easier for them to land the Italy number one on a free transfer.