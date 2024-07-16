With Juventus knocking on the door, Borussia Dortmund have reportedly named their price for their winger Karim Adeyemi.

The Bianconeri are looking to revamp their wing department with Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé potentially heading towards the exit door.

The Italian winger doesn’t fit in Thiago Motta’s mold, while the Argentine could be sacrificed to raise transfer funds.

Therefore, the Italian giants have set their sights on several profiles. But in recent days, Adeyemi emerged as a primary transfer target.

The 22-year-old is a Germany international who rose to prominence during his time at RB Salzburg, earning himself a big-money move to Signal Iduna Park two years ago.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Dortmund won’t relinquish the player’s services for anything less than 30 million euros.

The German’s asking price could even rise to 40 million, as their new head coach Nuri Sahin is intent on maintaining his services.

Nevertheless, the management would be willing to do business for the right figures.

Adeyemi’s contract with BVB is valid until June 2027. He has also been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Munich native is a left-footed player who’s capable of inflicting damage from either flank.

He also has four international caps with the German senior team, scoring a single goal in the process.