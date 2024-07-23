Juventus have already received the initial approval of Karim Adeyemi but must still find an accord with Borussia Dortmund.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence during his time at RB Salzburg, promoting BVB to splash 30 million euros for his services in the summer of 2022.

The Germany international has already established himself as a pillar player at Signal Iduna Park, thus attracting the interest of the Bianconeri.

The Old Lady is currently on the lookout for a new winger as the management looks to revamp the squad in coordination with new head coach Thiago Motta.

With Federico Chiesa and Matias Soulé both heading towards the exit door, at least one new wide player will be required.

In recent weeks, Adeyemi surfaced as a possible transfer target for Cristiano Giuntoli.

And according to Italian journalist Fabiana Della Valle (via JuventusNews24), the Juventus Football Director is aiming to make the most out of the club’s pre-season camp in Germany by launching an onslaught for the Dortmund star.

As the source explains, the Serie A giants have already obtained an initial “yes” from the player who is open to making the move to Turin.

But while Adeyemi isn’t in Germany at the moment, Giuntoli is planning to hold talks with his family and entourage in Munich.

The Juventus director will be hoping to secure an agreement with Adeyemi’s representatives before heading to Dortmund to negotiate a transfer with the club.

The German winger is tied to contact with the Bundesliga giants that runs until June 2027.