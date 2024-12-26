Juventus have reportedly added Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen to their ever-growing January shortlist.

Although Cristiano Giuntoli insisted the club is only in the market for a new defender, most sources suspect Arkadiusz Milik’s return wouldn’t be a sufficient boost for the attacking department, as the Juventus Football Director had claimed.

Hence, the Bianconeri are being linked with a host of strikers, especially one who can offer something different from Dusan Vlahovic, the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Giacomo Raspadori.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the Serie A giants are also keeping tabs on Malen whose future at Signal Iduna Park remains unclear.

The 25-year-old started his career at Ajax and then developed his skills at Arsenal’s youth ranks before establishing himself on the senior level with an impressive stint at PSV Eindhoven. His exploits earned him a €30M transfer to Dortmund in the summer of 2021, but he hasn’t always been a regular starter with the Bundesliga giants.

This season, the Netherlands international made 20 appearances across all competitions, many coming off the bench. He contributed with five goals and one assist in the process.

Therefore, the player could decide it’s time to move elsewhere where he can gain a more prominent role. His contract with BVB is valid until June 2026, so the club risks losing its leverage on the situation.

Malen primarily plays as a right winger, but can also feature on the left side, or more crucially for Juventus, as a centre-forward.

Last summer, the Bianconeri had set their sights on another Dortmund star in the shape of Karim Adeyemi, but the deal never materialized, so the Old Lady eventually resorted to Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao in their quest to bolster the attacking department.