Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar | Wednesday, 24 June 2026 | Kick-off: 12:00 local time (19:00 BST) | Lumen Field, Seattle

Stage: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B, Matchday 3

How to watch: ITV / ITVX

Group B standings (after Matchday 2):

1. Canada — P2 W1 D1 L0 GD+6 Pts 4

2. Switzerland — P2 W1 D1 L0 GD+3 Pts 4

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina — P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-3 Pts 1

4. Qatar — P2 W0 D1 L1 GD-7 Pts 1

What’s at Stake

Both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar are on one point from two games and face elimination if they fail to win here. Bosnia need at least a victory, and probably a sizeable one given their goal difference of minus three, to stand any realistic chance of advancing. Qatar are in an even grimmer position at minus six on goal difference, meaning only a win combined with a heavy scoreline has any value for them. A draw eliminates both sides. This fixture, then, is a straight knockout contest in all but name.

Verdict

Bosnia and Herzegovina are expected to edge this must-win group finale, with the quality of their attacking options and a marginally better defensive record giving them the edge over a Qatar side thrashed 6-0 by Canada. Bosnia to win at 4/9 is short, but a goals market provides the more compelling Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar betting odds angle, with over 3 goals at evens a strong candidate given both sides need to chase the game at some point.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Match Preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrive in Seattle knowing their World Cup 2026 story hinges on 90 minutes at Lumen Field. Coach Sergej Barbarez’s side drew 1-1 with Canada on Matchday 1 before being beaten 4-1 by Switzerland, a result that exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. They have shown they can score, but keeping the ball out has been the problem, and with goal difference potentially decisive, the margin of victory matters as much as the result itself.

Qatar, managed by Julen Lopetegui, arrived in North America with a point to prove after their dismal debut as 2022 hosts, when they became the first host nation to be eliminated at the group stage without winning a single match. They drew 1-1 with Switzerland on Matchday 1, a creditable result, but the 6-0 defeat to Canada on Matchday 2 was alarming. Qatar have conceded seven goals in two games and have yet to find an answer to organised, direct opposition.

The game is likely to be an open affair. Bosnia carry a genuine attacking threat through Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic, and Qatar have the individual quality of Akram Afif and Almoez Ali going forward. Defensively, neither side has looked reliable. A contest with goals at both ends, and potentially several of them, is a reasonable expectation.

Team Form

Bosnia and Herzegovina last five results:

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (World Cup, 18 June 2026)

Canada (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup, 12 June 2026)

Panama (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, 6 June 2026)

North Macedonia (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, 29 May 2026)

Italy (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup Qualification, 31 March 2026)

Bosnia’s results tell a familiar story of solidity in low-pressure settings giving way to defensive fragility against quality opposition. The 4-1 reverse against Switzerland was a significant setback, but the draw against Canada showed they are capable of competing at this level. Their qualifying campaign was solid, finishing with five wins from ten games against a group that included Austria and Romania. They arrive here with one point and needing a win.

Qatar last five results:

Canada (A): Lost 0-6 (World Cup, 18 June 2026)

Switzerland (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup, 13 June 2026)

El Salvador (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, 6 June 2026)

Republic of Ireland (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly, 28 May 2026)

Tunisia (H): Lost 0-3 (Arab Cup, 7 December 2025)

Qatar’s form outside of the Switzerland draw has been poor. The 6-0 defeat to Canada is the most alarming data point, but they also lost to Tunisia and Ireland in the warm-up period, scoring nothing in four of their last five games. Their qualifying campaign in Asia was inconsistent, with losses to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan raising doubts about whether Lopetegui has found the right formula. This is a side that can produce isolated decent performances but collapses under sustained pressure.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Head to Head

The two sides have met twice previously, both in friendly competition. Qatar won 2-0 as hosts in January 2000, and Bosnia and Herzegovina played out a 1-1 draw at home in August 2010. There is no competitive history between these nations at World Cup level or otherwise, making this Matchday 3 clash their first meeting in a competitive fixture. The sparse head-to-head record offers little reliable analytical value, and the current form and group context are more meaningful factors in assessing the Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar head to head picture.

Team News

Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez has a squad blending experience and younger talent. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko, now 40, remains the focal point and arrived at this World Cup having extended his record as Bosnia’s all-time top scorer during qualifying. At 148 caps and 73 international goals, he is one of the oldest outfield players at the tournament and a player around whom the entire attack is organised. Ermedin Demirovic of VfB Stuttgart offers dynamism alongside him, while Esmir Bajraktarevic provides width from PSV Eindhoven.

In defence, Sead Kolasinac of Atalanta is the most experienced name at the back with 65 caps, though the backline was exposed badly against Switzerland. Nikola Vasilj of FC St. Pauli is expected to continue in goal. Jovo Lukic has scored at this World Cup and could be involved in a support role, while Benjamin Tahirovic and Amir Hadziahmetovic provide the midfield engine.

Qatar captain Hassan Al-Haydos carries significant experience into this game, and forward Akram Afif of Al-Sadd is the primary creative outlet with 125 caps and 39 international goals to his name. Almoez Ali leads the line and is Qatar’s most prolific scorer with 55 goals in 115 caps. The defensive unit has been the problem. Lopetegui has relied heavily on naturalised players, and the back line is expected to remain unchanged despite the 6-0 capitulation against Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Lineups

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Hadzikadunic, Kolasinac; Hadziahmetovic, Tahirovic; Bajraktarevic, Demirovic, Gigovic; Dzeko (c)

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Khoukhi, Mendes, Homam Ahmed; Assim Madibo, Boudiaf, Hatem; Afif, Almoez Ali (c), Al-Haydos

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is between Bosnia’s attack led by Dzeko and Qatar’s defensive line organised around Boualem Khoukhi and Lucas Mendes. Bosnia’s forward play in qualifying averaged nearly two goals per game against mid-level opposition, and Dzeko’s hold-up work creates space for Demirovic and the wide players to exploit. Qatar’s back line has conceded seven goals in two games at this tournament, suggesting serious structural vulnerabilities. If Demirovic can pull Khoukhi out of position and Bajraktarevic stretches the defensive width, Bosnia’s pace in behind could be decisive and would support the case for several goals in this game.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Bosnia and Herzegovina to Win @ 4/9

Goals: Over 3 Goals @ 1/1

Scorer: Edin Dzeko Anytime Scorer (check leading operators for best available price)

Bosnia and Herzegovina to win is the foundation of any Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar prediction. With Qatar shipping six against Canada and Bosnia needing a win to stay alive, the direction of the game points clearly toward a Bosnian victory. The 4/9 price reflects the gap in form and stakes, and while short, it is hard to oppose given how Qatar have performed defensively.

Over 3 goals at evens is arguably the standout Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar best bet. Qatar have conceded seven goals in two games, Bosnia need to win convincingly for goal difference reasons, and both sides have shown a willingness to commit forward. The totals line of 3 with the over priced at 1/1 represents genuine value given the match context. This fixture has the conditions for a high-scoring game.

Edin Dzeko as anytime scorer has appeal as a Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar accumulator or bet builder leg. He scored eight goals during qualifying and remains Bosnia’s chief threat inside the area. At 40, his pace has diminished, but his positioning and aerial ability remain a consistent danger, and he has the experience and motivation of potentially playing his last World Cup game to sharpen his focus.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Odds

The best available prices across leading operators as of the time of writing are as follows:

Bosnia and Herzegovina Win — 4/9

Draw — 4/1

Qatar Win — 7/1

Bosnia are clear favourites at 4/9, and the 7/1 available for a Qatar victory reflects just how poor their form has been. The draw at 4/1 is theoretically available given neither side may secure a win, but a draw eliminates both teams and would be a strange outcome in a genuine must-win situation for both parties. The best Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar odds on the outright result sit comfortably with Bosnia as short-priced favourites.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar kicks off at 12:00 local time (19:00 BST) on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. UK viewers can watch the game live on ITV and stream it free via ITVX. Coverage will include pre-match build-up and analysis.

How to Bet on Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

To place a bet on this fixture through a leading operator, follow these steps:

Visit your chosen licensed betting operator’s website or app. Register for an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any identity verification steps required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the football section and search for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar. Select your preferred market, such as match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Keep a record of your bets and bet within your pre-set limits.

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