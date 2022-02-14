“Both we and Atalanta are disappointed” De Ligt reacts to Juventus last gasp draw

Matthijs de Ligt has discussed Juventus’ match against Atalanta last night and admits both sides would have loved to win, but sometimes you need to share the spoils in football.

Juve and La Dea met in a game that would have decided which club stays 4th on the league table in this new week.

Max Allegri’s men went behind late in the game and it seemed Atalanta would steal a 1-0 victory despite Juventus’ fine performance.

However, Danilo popped up with an equaliser in added time to help Juve remain ahead of their rivals on the standings.

De Ligt admits it was disappointing not to have won the fixture.

He said via Calciomercato: “Today was a very difficult match for us, but also a good match for the fans, with many opportunities. Both we and Atalanta are disappointed not to have won, but this is football.”

Juve FC Says

As a big club, Juve targets winning every match it plays in and, understandably, we wanted all the points from this fixture.

However, sometimes things just don’t go your way and you have to share with your opponents.

Atalanta were tough opponents, but our next game against Torino will not be any easier.

Hopefully, our players will remain in top shape and get the win from that fixture.