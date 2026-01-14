Davide Frattesi has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders on the market, and Juventus is determined to win the race for his signature after identifying him as a priority target. The midfielder has found regular game time hard to come by at Inter Milan, a situation that has encouraged him to consider a move away and opened the door to a possible switch to Turin.

Earlier in his career, Frattesi had the opportunity to join Juventus but opted instead for a move to Inter Milan. Circumstances have now shifted, and Juventus believes it has another chance to bring him to the club. Several reports suggest the midfielder has prioritised a move to Turin, viewing it as the right next step at this stage of his career.

Juventus plans and Spalletti link

Juventus’ interest is strengthened by the presence of Luciano Spalletti, who previously worked with Frattesi on the Italy national team. The manager is understood to be open to a reunion and believes the midfielder could play an important role in his system. That existing relationship could prove influential as Juventus continues to work behind the scenes to make the transfer happen.

The Bianconeri see Frattesi as a player who can add energy, tactical intelligence, and balance to their midfield. With his current situation at Inter Milan limiting his involvement, Juventus feels the timing is right to push for a deal. However, completing the move is far from straightforward, as interest from elsewhere continues to grow.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Competition from abroad emerges

Inter Milan would prefer to sell Frattesi to a club outside Italy, which has complicated Juventus’ pursuit. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bournemouth has now entered the race and represents serious competition for his signature. The Premier League side fits Inter’s preference for an overseas buyer and has been tracking the midfielder for some time.

Bournemouth’s interest adds a new dimension to the transfer battle. The club could offer Frattesi the opportunity to play in the Premier League, along with a very attractive salary package. Such factors may appeal to the player as he weighs his options and considers the benefits of a move abroad.

Frattesi now faces an important decision. Juventus remains his preferred destination, but the presence of strong interest from England means the outcome is far from certain. How Inter Milan manages negotiations and how determined Juventus proves to be will likely decide where the midfielder continues his career.