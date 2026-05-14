Despite his torrid campaign, Juventus striker Lois Openda still has several suitors, and chief among them is Leeds United.

The 26-year-old completed a deadline-day move to Turin last summer when the Bianconeri gave up on signing Randal Kolo Muani.

The Belgian has thus far made 34 appearances across all competitions for the Italian giants, but he only managed to score two goals.

Therefore, Luciano Spalletti has effectively given up on Openda, who is no longer part of his squad rotation.

Bournemouth vying with Leeds United for Lois Openda

The good news for Juventus is that Openda remains a regular feature with the Belgian national team, and still has admirers across Europe, especially in the Premier League.

In recent weeks, the speedy attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds.

According to TEAMtalk, the Peacocks are indeed the favourites to recruit the unwanted Juventus player, but they could face stern competition at home and abroad.

The source reveals that Bournemouth are also expected to enter the race for the Liege native, especially if they end up hiring Marco Rose.

The Cherries are set to part ways with Andoni Iraola, who decided to leave the club after a memorable three-year stint, and Rose emerged as the favourite candidate to replace him.

The 49-year-old German tactician had managed Openda during his tenure as RB Leipzig head coach, and the latter found success under his tutelage.

Coventry also in the fray for Openda

The report adds that Coventry City are also interested in the Belgian international, as they look to bolster their attacking ranks after earning a long-awaited promotion to the Premier League.

The British portal also mentions interest from Openda’s former employers, RC Lens, who have guaranteed their place in the Champions League next season, while Fenerbahce have been keeping tabs on the situation for months.

Openda’s obligation to buy has been recently triggered, costing Juventus €40 million. The source believes that a loan with an option (or an obligation) to buy remains the most plausible formula.