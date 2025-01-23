Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen remains very fond of his former Juventus teammate Kenan Yildiz, while revealing how his experience in Turin ended.

The Bianconeri poached the teenager from Malaga in the summer of 2021, and he rapidly cemented himself as one of the most promising young players at the club. Last summer, he joined Max Allegri’s first team, before being loaned out to Roma in January where he managed to earn substantial playing time under Jose Mourinho and Daniele De Rossi.

The Spain U21 starlet then made his return to Continassa in the summer before being sold to Bournemouth as the club was looking to raise funds for their major signing spree.

Huijsen reveals that he hardly had the chance to form a bond with Thiago Motta as he was immediately informed he was on the transfer list.

“I’ll be honest, from the first day I arrived at the retreat they told me they had to sell me,” said the 19-year-old in his interview with Oggi Sport Notizie via JuventusNews24.

“I had a normal relationship with the coach while I was training with the team, I was thinking more than anything about finding a project that was right for me.”

Nevertheless, the centre-back would like to play alongside his good friend Yildiz one day in the future, perhaps even at Juventus.

“I really hope so. We were always together, me, Kenan and [Tariq] Muharemovic who is now at Sassuolo. Both are very strong players. I have a really special relationship with Yildiz, I hope to work with him again. At Juventus? Never say never.”

Finally, Huijsen revealed he’d love to work under Allegri’s tutelage once again.

“Absolutely yes, why not? Allegri believed in me and gave me my debut in the big leagues. For me, it was very important, maybe one day we will meet again.”