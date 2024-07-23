Juventus teenager Dean Huijsen has offers on the table from the Bundesliga, but a move to Bournemouth could also be on the cards.

The young defender made a brilliant impact in Turin during his time with Primavera and Next Gen squads.

However, he was left starving for playing time after being promoted to the first team last season, so he spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Roma.

The Dutchman produced the goods at the Stadio Olimpico before returning to Turin.

Nevertheless, Juventus have left him out of the pre-season camp in Germany as they expect him to make a move in the coming days. The Bianconeri are looking to bank in on the 19-year-old to finance their market dealings.

In recent weeks, Huijsen was heavily linked with a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

But as Alfredo Pedulla explains, the Ligue 1 champions are currently occupied in the Victor Osimhen operation, so signing the Juventus defender isn’t a priority for them at the moment.

Nevertheless, the Italian journalist notes that Huijsen doesn’t lack suitors. In fact, the German trio of Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart have all been lurking.

But in addition to the Bundesliga suitors, Pedulla mentions a track that could lead the Spain U21 international to the Premier League.

The journalist believes Bournemouth managing director Tiago Pinto is considering a reunion with Huijsen. The Portuguese official was Roma’s sporting director during the teenager’s loan stint in the Italian capital.

Nevertheless, Juventus won’t accept offers below the 25 million euros threshold.