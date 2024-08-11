Manuel Locatelli is one of the players who has not seen much improvement since joining Juventus.

He was among the top midfielders in Italian football during his time with Sassuolo, and Arsenal made a strong effort to sign him. However, Locatelli chose to move to Juventus, despite the possibility of earning more money at Arsenal.

Locatelli was one of Italy’s heroes at Euro 2020, but his form has declined since then, preventing him from making this year’s competition.

With a new manager at Juventus, there were concerns that Locatelli might fall out of favour under Thiago Motta.

Clubs are showing interest, and a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Premier League side Bournemouth is considering an ambitious move for him.

However, the report also states that Locatelli is unlikely to join Bournemouth because Motta wants to retain his trust.

The manager has already sidelined some players he inherited from the previous regime, but Locatelli is not among them.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been one of the players who have not met expectations at the club so far, and we expect him to improve now that a new manager is in town.