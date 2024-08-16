Juventus has targeted Galeno and Francisco Conceição from FC Porto in recent weeks as they search for wingers to bolster their squad.

Both attackers have caught Juve’s attention, and the Bianconeri have already submitted an offer for Conceição.

Although the offer was rejected, both clubs were aware that Porto needed to sell one of their top players to balance the books, so Juve remained hopeful of eventually securing their target.

However, that prospect has dimmed since Porto sold Evanilson to Bournemouth for £32 million, with an additional £8 million in potential bonuses, as reported by TuttoJuve.

The sale of the Brazilian forward likely alleviates Porto’s financial pressures, meaning they no longer need to offload another key player.

Porto might now keep both of Juve’s targets unless the Bianconeri present an offer too good to refuse.

Juve FC Says

Porto is a selling club, but they also want to keep their best players to challenge for trophies, so we need to do a lot more to convince them to sell either winger now.

However, we also want to sign Nicolas Gonzalez and might buy the Argentinian instead if he is valued less than the Porto stars.