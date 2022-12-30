Weston McKennie is edging ever closer to a move away from Juventus as more clubs show an interest in his signature.

The midfielder is one man Max Allegri trusts. However, he is not indispensable to the Juve manager, who will give him up for the right price.

He is one player fans will not be surprised if he leaves in January as the likes of Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund chase his signature.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Bournemouth has joined the race for his signature as they seek to maintain their EPL status.

They have just been bought by an American owner keen to invest in the team and keep it in the top flight and he could be an ideal signing for them.

Juve has slapped a 40m euros price tag on his signature as they seek to earn as much as possible when he leaves so they can reinvest in their squad.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is almost certainly better off leaving Juve because he is not so suited to our style of play under Max Allegri.

He might score some goals and have good games, but he cannot be consistent because the gaffer’s system is simply not for him.