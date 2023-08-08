During this summer transfer window, Bournemouth is demonstrating a notable reliance on players from the Italian Serie A, as they contemplate the potential acquisition of Weston McKennie.

Having recently faced disappointment in their attempt to secure Gaetano Castrovilli from Fiorentina due to medical issues, the English Premier League club is actively pursuing a midfielder from the Serie A. This pursuit has led them to consider the prospect of bringing in Weston McKennie.

McKennie showcased his talents during Juventus’ tour of the United States and has successfully reclaimed his position of prominence at the Allianz Stadium. Despite this resurgence, he remains available for transfer, with Juventus open to the idea of parting ways with him should an appropriate offer come their way.

In the midst of their endeavours to strengthen their squad, Juventus is grappling with the necessity of offloading players to create space. In light of this, reports from Calciomercato suggest that Bournemouth could potentially aid in this process by striking an agreement to include McKennie in their team. It’s reported that Juventus is considering the option of selling the former Leeds United loanee for a fee around the ballpark of 25 million euros.

Juve FC Says

McKennie’s performance during pre-season shows that the midfielder still has something to offer us and probably deserves a second chance.

However, the club has identified some better replacements and if we get a good offer for his signature before the transfer window closes, we certainly should consider them.