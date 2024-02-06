Italian agent and journalist Massimo Brambati claims that Juventus are trying to lure Giuseppe Marotta back to the club.

The 66-year-old was one of the main catalysts behind Juve’s nine-year winning dynasty, serving as the club’s general manager between 2010 and 2018.

He eventually joined Inter shortly after departing Turin, and has now helped the Nerazzurri usher in a new era of success

In a recent interview, Marotta admitted that he was against the club’s spending policy during his later years at the club, and even objected the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Varese native has recently signed a renewal with Inter that would see him acting as the club’s Sporting CEO until June 2027.

Yet, Brambati claims that Juventus are working to bring the renowned director back to the Black-and-White castle.

The football agent reveals that Juve’s majority owner John Elkann has personally requested the move, and that a meeting between the parties had already ensued.

“A few days ago there was the closure of the transfer market and a well-known person who has been an agent for 30 years told me on the phone about this move from John Elkann,” said Brambati during his appearance on Francesco Oppini’s YouTube channel via ilBianconero.

“There’s interest in the deal, and there has probably already been a meeting, with one of the most important directors. I’m talking about Beppe Marotta.

“He should and could return to Turin. He would become the Juventus CEO with broad powers and bring a certain managerial prestige.

“I’m certain that Elkann intends to bring Marotta back to Juve with Giuntoli by his side.

“When? June 2024. I won’t give you any odds, but I’ll tell you there’s a good chance.”