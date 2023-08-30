Former Bari player turned pundit, Massimo Brambati, has disclosed that Juventus’ interest in Domenico Berardi has spanned the last two summer transfer windows.

The Bianconeri have been consistently linked with the acquisition of the talented attacker throughout this transfer window. Despite Sassuolo’s assertion that Berardi is no longer available for purchase, reports suggest that Juventus might still attempt to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

Berardi himself is reportedly open to the prospect of joining a top-tier club, and according to Brambati, Juventus’ pursuit of the player traces back to the previous summer.

Under the management of Max Allegri, Juventus has demonstrated a penchant for employing wingers. The team even brought in Angel Di Maria last summer. Acquiring Berardi during this transfer window could be a source of delight for Allegri, as the addition of another quality winger would align with his tactical preferences.

Brambati said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“According to my sources close to the coach, Berardi was his first choice last year as well , also preferred to Di Maria who then arrived, but I was also told that Vlahovic would leave because Allegri had other ideas and that was not the case. The player’s position is now particular , he let himself go into statements that I don’t know if he would have made elsewhere, while the club wants to keep him at all costs.”

Juve FC Says

Berardi is one of the finest attackers in Italian football at the moment and has proven to be a player who can be trusted to deliver value in the league for several seasons.

It would be interesting to see if the club can accelerate their interest in the final days of the transfer window and seal the deal.