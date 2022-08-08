Brambati says Juventus must give Allegri experienced players

Former Torino man, Massimo Brambati says Juventus has to equip their squad with experienced players if they want to keep Max Allegri as their manager.

The gaffer is often criticised for not giving chances to youngsters to develop.

He prefers experienced players because they function very well in his system and they usually know what to do.

The Bianconeri have bolstered their squad with the return of Paul Pogba and the free signing of Angel di Maria.

Both players are very experienced, but he might also be forced to rely on the likes of Nicolo Rovella and Nicolo Fagioli if the club doesn’t sign new midfielders.

Brambati doesn’t think it makes sense, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “If you take Allegri you cannot give him Rovella, Miretti, Fagioli, who have to grow. You have to take Bremer, Di Maria, Pogba, but more elements of this type.”

Juve FC Says

Serie A is a tough league and you need experienced players to win matches for you.

That is one reason Allegri loves to work with them, and they have won him several trophies.

If we truly want him to bring success back to the club, we probably have to sign more experienced players before this window closes.