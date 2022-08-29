Brazil and Italy are monitoring Juventus defender for international call up

Gleison Bremer took a major career step when he swapped Torino for Juventus in this transfer window.

Born in Brazil, he has been playing in Italy since he joined Il Toro in 2018, and now he has become an important member of the Juventus squad.

The 25-year-old has never played for any national team, and he didn’t even play in international youth football for any nation.

Now that he is at Juve, that could change, and the Italian national team and that of Brazil are looking at him.

A report on Tuttojuve claims both nations had representatives in the stands when Juventus faced AS Roma at the weekend.

Through his wife, he would get Italian citizenship at the start of next year, and that will make him eligible to play for the Azzurri.

The report claims the Brazilian reps came to watch Alex Sandro and Danilo, but they also had an eye out for him.

Juve FC Says

Playing for a national team is a thing of immense pride to footballers, and Bremer will want to experience it before the end of his career.

As a regular at Juve, he is one of the players that can help any nation, and Brazil will be keen to give him a debut.

If they don’t act fast, Roberto Mancini will call him up to his Azzurri team when the defender is eligible.