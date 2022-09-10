Gleison Bremer looks set for an international future with the Brazilian national team after he got his first call-up to the Selecao in their upcoming friendly matches.

The defender has been in Italian football since 2018, when he first moved to Torino.

His fine form for them helped him secure a move to Juventus in this transfer window, and it beamed the limelight on him.

He is now one of the biggest defenders around, and he could qualify for the Italian passport through his wife.

He is expected to get it next year, which could have helped the Azzurri to add him to their squad.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals he is one of the players Brazil called up for their latest games.

Although these are friendly games, and he could still play for Italy, the Azzurri could miss out on him if he does well and gets picked for the World Cup later this year.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is an impressive player, and he deserves to play international football.

Brazil has some of the finest players around, but he can still back himself to earn a place on the team.

However, that would mean he will take this chance and leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff.