There are many Brazilians in the Italian Serie A, and Juventus alone boasts at least three players representing the Selecao. Due to this, there’s an expectation that numerous Serie A players would be named in the Brazil squad during international breaks.

However, for their upcoming fixtures in March, Brazil has surprisingly included just one Serie A player in their squad, as reported by Calciomercato. The notable omissions include players such as Carlos Augusto, Alex Sandro, and Gleison Bremer.

Dorival Júnior has selected only Danilo from Serie A in his squad for the two matches scheduled this month. Danilo, who has been a crucial player for both club and country, continues to perform well at Juventus. His consistent form makes it challenging for him to be excluded, either in Turin or from the Brazil national team.

It appears that Danilo will play a significant role in the plans of the new coach, and the hope is that they can achieve success together, possibly securing another international trophy.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of our most reliable players, and his latest call-up shows he is still a key player for his national team.

Danilo will have better days ahead and we expect him to help us end this season well.