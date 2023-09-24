The Brazilian national team has called up Juventus defenders Danilo and Gleison Bremer for the upcoming international break.

The Bianconeri captain has been a regular feature for the Selecao in recent years. For his part, the former Torino man has been in and out of the squad since making his debut last year.

While he was in the 2022 World Cup squad, he didn’t receive a call-up by caretaker coach Fernando Diniz for the September international break.

Nevertheless, Bremer has now made his way back to the 23-man squad. He’ll be hoping to take the pitch for his nation in the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Lista divulgada! 🤩🇧🇷 O treinador Fernando Diniz convocou os 23 atletas para os duelos de outubro contra a Venezuela, no dia 12, e contra o Uruguai, no dia 17. Com seis pontos, o Brasil é líder das Eliminatórias da Copa do Mundo 2026. Vai, Brasil! 💪 pic.twitter.com/GE0g9bTqZT — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 23, 2023

The South American giants defeated Bolivia and Peru in September and will now face another couple of tests.

Brazil will host Venezuela on October 13 before taking on Uruguay away from home on October 18.

The Selecao’s defensive ranks also include Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes and Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos.

The star-studded frontline features world-class talent in the shape of Al-Hilal newcomer Neymar and Real Madrid attacking duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Finally, Alex Sandro normally didn’t receive a call since he’s currently nursing an injury. Moreover, the left-back wasn’t a part of Diniz’s plans last month despite being healthy at the time.