Gleison Bremer may have been pushed closer to an international career after his move from Torino to Juventus.

The centre-back was the best defender in Serie A last season, and he has been improving every season for some time.

At Torino, he caught the eye of the Italian national team managers, but they haven’t made him agree to join their pool yet.

Brazil has ignored his development for a long time because they have an abundance of centre-back talents.

But that could all change this season as a new report on Football Italia claims the Brazilian national team will send scouts to watch him when Juventus faces AS Roma in a few weeks.

They will have a look at him and Roma’s Roger Ibanez as they look for new players to take to the World Cup.

This would come as a blow to Italy which also has its eyes on him because he is more likely to accept a Brazilian call-up.

Bremer is now one of the recognisable defenders in the world after making his latest move to Juventus.

The defender must be ready for international duty now because he could be called up at any time to represent a national team.